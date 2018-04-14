February 20, 1945-April 11, 2018
WAPELLO, Iowa — Russell Wayne ‘Russ' Wiley, 73, of Wapello, Iowa, died Wednesday morning, April 11, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. The son of Lawrence "Huck" and Wilda Pogemiller Wiley, he was born on February 20, 1945. Russ married Linda Lea Reiman on June 25, 1965, in Morning Sun, Iowa. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2002. He married Deborah "Debbie" Cross on Aug. 20, 2005, in Muscatine.
Russ graduated from Wapello High School in 1963 and attended Burlington Community College, where he played baseball. He first worked at HON Industries in Muscatine and then worked at Monsanto, where he retired in 2000.
He had been a member of Grandview Community Bible Church and then at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello. He enjoyed trout fishing, duck hunting, playing golf and bicycling. Russ also enjoyed music and played the tuba both in high school and later in a dance band combo. He also spent many of his later years singing with the Keck Men's Chorus known as the "Geezers." Russ not only loved animals but thoroughly loved his children and grandchildren and any of their activities.
His family includes his wife, Debbie; three children, Wendy and John Zdeb of Hampshire, Illinois, Matt and Gina Wiley of Cedar Rapids, and Beth Wiley and Mac Moore of Alma, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Emmalee Miller, Peyton Hagens, Luke and Zachary Zdeb, Reese Wiley and Samuel Moore; a great-granddaughter, Averie Miller; two stepchildren, Jeff and Joy Thurston of Bellville, Illinois, and Janie Thurston of Ames; and six step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremy, Christopher, Courtney, Connor and Baylie. He was preceded in death by his father, Huck; his mother, Wilda, when he was 7; his stepmother, Blanche; his first wife, Linda; his oldest son, Byron "BJ;" and a brother, Tom Wiley.
The visitation with the family to meet with relatives and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello. The funeral ceremony for Russ Wiley will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Doolin officiating. A lunch gathering will follow the service at the church.
Cremation has been fulfilled. Memorial gifts will benefit the Solid Rock Baptist Church and the Wapello Rescue Unit.
The funeral arrangements and care are being provided by the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello.
