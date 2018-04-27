February 10, 1936 — April 30, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Memorial Mass for Ruth Ann Burke, 82, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial of Ruth's cremains will take place Mother's Day weekend at St. Irenaeus Cemetery, Clinton. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Ruth passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family after an unexpected illness.
Ruth Ann Boysen was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Clinton, Iowa, a daughter of Harold and Mary Ann (Kossenjans) Boysen. She was united in marriage to Francis “Al” Burke on August 28, 1954. They later divorced, but their love continued for one another, and they had a great relationship.
Ruth worked for 39 years as a realtor in the Quad-Cities.
She was a woman of great faith and was a member of St. Anthony's Parish and attended St. Paul's with her daughters. Ruth enjoyed being on the water, whether sitting in a water chair on the lake or boating on the river, she was in her element. She also enjoyed traveling, her bridge club, being at her son's cabin, her UMAGA weekends with her family, trips with the Golden Girls and camping with her daughters. Ruth cherished her grandchildren and supporting them in their events and activities.
Ruth is survived by her children: John (Sue Ann) Burke, O'Fallon, Missouri, Jeff (Jodie) Burke, Barnum, Iowa, Greg (Laura) Burke, Francisco, Indiana, Kris (Bob) Huizenga, East Moline, Marsha Burke, Jenny (Brad) Hager, all of Davenport, and Brian (Mark Letich) Burke, Burnsville, Minnesota; grandchildren: Anthony (Arielle) Howell, Megan (Robby Hubbs) Burke, Sean Burke, Jason (Ronda Larson) Burke, Jill (Dave) Dunn, Jenilee Burke, Joshua Burke, Amanda (Curt) Leek, Hannah Burke, Ben (Afton Wagner) Burke, Alec (Samantha Pauli) Huizenga, Dylan (Katelyn) Huizenga, Monica (David Thomas) Huizenga, Bailey, Chase, and Cole Hager, Megan and Ryan Letich; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Jo (Pat) Lennon, Oswego, Illinois, and Jack (Theresa) Boysen, Clinton; nieces: Marianne (Ryan) Schulz, Karen (Luke) Schumacher, Rebecca Boysen; a nephew, Danny Boysen; and a cousin who was more like a “sista,” Sonja Mennenga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her Uncle Chris, and her niece, Jenny Boysen.
