Ruth Ann Phillips

February 19, 1936-April 1, 2018
MOSCOW, Iowa — Ruth Phillips, 82, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at her home.
Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at the funeral home. Pastor David Morris will officiate. There will be a time of food and fellowship following the service at New Hope Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Ruth was born on February 19, 1936, in Muscatine, the daughter of James Wilbur and Mary Faith Akers Hart. She married John W. Phillips on June 22, 1952, at the Evangelical Reformed German Church in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2015.
She was a member of the Spangler Chapel United Methodist Church and the Bloomington Grange. Ruth enjoyed her fishing trips to Wisconsin with her family, playing bingo, cards, crocheting, and, especially, spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her homemade noodles and angle food cakes.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, John Phillips and wife, Angela, of Iowa, Debra Saylor and husband, Greg, of Muscatine, James Phillips and wife, Rebecca, of Muscatine, Susan Ross and husband, Dale, of Wilton, and Robin Wilson, of Muscatine; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Phillips; siblings, James Hart, William Hart, Marion Bayers, Leone Freeman, Mildred Moore, and Joan Moore.