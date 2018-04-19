June 26, 1921-April 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ruth C. Monks, 96, of Davenport, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018, at her home at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials made to Ridgecrest Village or Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Online tributes and condolences may be express at www.rungemortuary.com.
She was born June 26, 1921, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Ralph and Glenna (Miller) Carson. Ruth was united in marriage to Frank Monks on July 27, 1940, in Pittsburgh. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1997.
Ruth will be remembered for her dedication to her family and gardening, swimming, reading, sewing, music and singing in the church choir. She was a lifelong member of Bettendorf Presbyterian Church.
Those celebrating her life include her children, Joan (Joe) Beach, Cedar Rapids, Shirley Keefe (the late Jerome), Tucson, Arizona, and Rob (Karen) Monks, Cocoa Beach, Florida; twin brother, Ralph Carson, Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Pam, Chris, Jill, Blake and Logan and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsey, Taylor, Morgan and Marsha.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth, was preceded in death by her brother, Don Carson.