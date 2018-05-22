September 11, 1948-May 20, 2018
MUSCATINE — Ruth Willhoite, 69, a resident of Muscatine, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 20, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, May 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., downtown Davenport, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of memorials, please plant something in Ruth's honor.
Margaret Ruth Schopen was born on September 11, 1948, in Deadwood, South Dakota, a daughter of Peter W. and Rosella Margaret (Buchholz) Schopen. She was united in marriage to Michael S. Willhoite on March 16, 1968, in Box Elder, South Dakota. They have shared more than 50 years of marriage.
Ruth enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, going out to eat, and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Michael, and a son, Patrick, both of Muscatine; a daughter, Jessica (Gary Gafeller) Hannig, Davenport; grandchildren, Rachel and Taia Willhoite, and Abbigal and Nicholas Hannig; a sister, Marci Costello, Omaha, Nebraska; and a brother, Abraham (Judy) Schopen, Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Walter Crowder; her parents; and a brother, David Schopen.
The Willhoite family would like to thank the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Hospice and the Third Floor nurses and staff at Trinity Bettendorf for all the loving and compassionate care they showed to Ruth.