November 9, 1994-April 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ryan Jacob Bubbers, 23, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Funeral services will be Friday, April 27, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, April 26, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family, Make-A-Wish Foundation or Camp Courageous.
Ryan was born on November 9, 1994, in Moline, to Robert and Denise (Elmore) Bubbers. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and attended the Handicapped Development Center. He enjoyed swimming, horseback riding, going on spinning rides, participating in the annual Hand-in-Hand Bowling League, playing with his musical toys, snuggling at night with his mom, and his favorite color was red. In 2005, he was granted his wish to go to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Ryan traveled the world with his family from going to the top of Pike's Peak, amusement parks and five cruises to 15 countries. He spent his summers enjoying time at Camp Hand-in-Hand with Grandma Elmore and going to Camp Courageous. He loved anything chocolate, but especially French Silk Pie. He collected pins from destinations he or his family and friends visited. Ryan will be remembered for his infectious laugh.
Those left honoring his memory include his parents, Robert and Denise Bubbers; siblings, Sarah and Evan; grandparents, Alvin and Marie Elmore, Robert and Kathy Bubbers; uncles, Bruce (Cher) Elmore and Jeff (Tracy) Bubbers; cousins, Ethan, Jackson, Audrey and Nolan; and his special Angel, Carol Hunt.