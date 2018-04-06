Samuel Cox

1937 - April 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Samuel L. Cox, 80, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at his home. Services in celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, where his family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the family.
Sam was born in 1937 in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Vernon and Martha Cox. He served in the U.S. Navy. In 1961, he married Janet Lynch in Terre Haute. He worked as a tool and die machinist for Kartridge Pak, Davenport. He was a member of the Knights of the Round Table. Sam was an all-around outdoorsman and enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed canning and woodworking. His family was his first priority and he loved his time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; their children, Bradley (Ronda) Cox, Julie (Jeffrey) Pethoud, Wendy Cox and JR (Julie) Cox; grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Rachel, Cloe, Bailey, Michael, Derek and Stephanie; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lucy Layton; brothers, Cyrus Cox and David Cox; special family member, Jenny Ubel; his little buddy, Katie; and numerous nieces, nephews and very special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Cox; and eight siblings.
