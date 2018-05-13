Sarah Gianulis

December 29, 1949 - May 11, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Sarah A. "Sally" Gianulis, 68, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7 Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to the Rock Island Public library or to the Christian Family Care Center, Rock Island.
Sally was born Dec. 29, 1949, in Rock Island, a daughter of John and Mary Jane Gianulis.
She had worked for 36 years for Rock Island County, serving as an executive secretary for the County Forest Preserve and earlier in the Treasurer's Office.
Sally was member of the Audubon Society and World Wildlife Federation. She served on the Development Association of Rock Island and supported the Rock Island Public Library and Q.C. Paws. She was an expert at the Saturday Stumper crossword and known for spotting a four-leaf clover from afar. She had an uncommon depth of knowledge and a fascinating wit. Her love for nature was rivaled only by her love of literature, both shared abundantly with her family and friends. Her family would like to thank her “besties” Deb, Gloria, and Corkie for taking such good care of her right up till the end.
Survivors include her brother, Andrew J. (Mimi) Gianulis, Rock Island; nieces and nephew, Jessica (Jesse) Schmidt, John (Laura) Gianulis, Elizabeth (Brian) Hughes and Molly Alvarez; and several great nieces and a great nephew.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha 'Candy' Cordero, and her parents. We find it not a coincidence that on this Mother's Day weekend she chose to reunite with her mother, her best friend.
We have learned much from Sally and view life differently for having known her; spend more time fishing, cherish literature and stay up too late around a good campfire with family and friends.
We find it only fitting to leave you with one of her favorite quotes:
“It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love." –Stephen Hawking
