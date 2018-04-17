Sarah Hitchcock

March 16, 1994-April 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Sarah T. Hitchcock, 24, of Davenport, passed away Saturday April 14, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swedona Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to the New Kingdom Trailriders for a project in her memory.
Sarah was born on March 16, 1994, in Moline, the beloved daughter of Brett and Jill (Richards) Hitchcock. She graduated from Sherrard High School in 2013. She was employed at Circa 21, Rock Island, and previously at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
In 2015 she was blessed with the joy of her life, the birth of her son, Alex Michael, and was devoted to him in every way. She loved spending time with her family and friends, listening to classic country music, especially Johnny Cash. Seldom without her phone, Sarah's family members knew they would always get phone calls to make sure they were OK. Early in her life, she was helped tremendously by riding horses and later volunteering with the New Kingdom Trailriders. Sarah never met a stranger, was always more concerned about others than herself and made those she was with feel special. She would light up a room by her joyful presence and her love of everyone. She was a member of Swedona Lutheran Church, ARC of the Quad-Cities and volunteered for many years at the Calvary Lutheran Church Vacation Bible Schoolin New Windsor.
Survivors include her son, Alex Michael Hitchcock; mother, Jill Hitchcock, Davenport; father, Brett Hitchcock, New Windsor, Illinois; maternal grandmother, Judith Richards, Moline; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Carolyn Hitchcock, Sherrard; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jan Richards, and brother, Drew Richards.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.