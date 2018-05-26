May 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Sarah “Sally” Gruss, 96 of Davenport, passed away Saturday May 19, 2018, at the Kahl Home. Per Sally's request, private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home in Sally's memory.
Sally was born in 1921 to Edward and Mabel Gruss in Faribault, Minnesota. She graduated from Faribault High School in the class of 1939. She then attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peters, Minnesota, and graduated in 1943. Later that year, she entered Mayo Clinic School of Physical Therapy and graduated in 1945. World War II was raging, at this time she entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant physical therapist. For five years she worked as a therapist in Army hospitals in this country as well as the Philippines and Japan.
Sally spent her working life as a physical therapist. She spent several summers working with patients with acute poliomyelitis. She also worked at the University of Illinois with a research team on respiratory polio.
She was then awarded a year fellowship from the U.S. Public Health Service. She spent the year studying at various medical specialty centers including Cerebral Palsy, Amputee Polio, spinal injuries and rehabilitation.
After this year of study she assisted in establishing the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Oklahoma. She also set up refresher courses for physical therapy at the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis. Later, after moving to San Francisco, California, she worked with many industries in preventative medicine, teaching employers and employees in how best to prevent accidents.
Upon retirement, she moved back to the Midwest to Bettendorf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Edward Gruss and Roger Gruss; one sister, Betty Gruss.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends, Nancy Romine, Deborah Ritter and Michael Steen.
