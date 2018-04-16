November 10, 1953 - April 13, 2018
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Scott A. Ashley. There is no more suffering or pain. Scott has been lifted into heaven on Friday, April 13, 2018.
Memorial services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids, where friends may call after 1 p.m. There will be a lunch to follow after the service in the church fellowship hall. Due to construction, there is limited access at the church, the church can be accessed via Johnson Avenue. Additional parking can be used across from the church in the Jacolyn Drive NW shopping center.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sandy, two brothers R.J (Deb) of Mesa, Arizona, and David (Rose) of Newburgh, Indiana. He is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Casey.He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Todd, and a son (step) Travis.
Scott was born on November 10, 1953, in Bettendorf, the son of Harold and Ina Mae Spurbeck Ashley. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1972 and later from the University of Iowa in 1985. He married Sandy K. Wilmoth on July 15, 1989 in Iowa City.
Scott was in human resources at the University of Iowa Hospitals, and later for the Iowa Department of Human Services for many years. He was a faithful member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Scott enjoyed old movies, playing black jack, and chocolate candy He was an avid Hawkeye fan and attended many games with his wife Sandy.
Scott was a wonderful husband, brother, and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations may be given to St Mark's United Methodist Church Building Fund or directed to Sandy to be split between Scott's favorite local charities.” The family would like to thank Above & Beyond & Home Choice for their assistance in caring for Scott. Your friendship was a blessing to us both. Finally we could not have traveled this journey without the Unity Point Hospice Team of Gary. Bobbie Jo, Suzanne, Angie, Rosemary, Chris & Mike. Your friendship and love for us as well as Casey is treasured.
Please leave a message or tribute to the Ashley family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.