Sharlene Duyck

March 3, 1936 — April 26, 2018
DAVENPORT- Funeral services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Sharlene “Shar” Duyck, 82, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 East 10th St., Davenport. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Saturday in the Gathering Space at the Cathedral from 9 a.m. until service.
Sharlene died surrounded by family Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Oakwood Place on the campus of Ridgecrest Village.
The Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sharlene Rae Bomelyn was born March 3, 1936, in Moline, a daughter of Charles and Adrianna “Loretta” (VanDamme) Bomelyn.
She was united in marriage to Duane Maurice Duyck, October 4, 1958, at St. Pius X, Rock Island. They had been blessed with 55 years of marriage at the time of his passing, January 13, 2014.
Shar had been an accountant; she and Duane founded an accounting business that they operated out of their home. They were also charter members of Our Lady of Victory Parish.
She enjoyed sports, the Hawkeyes, and cherished spending time around her pool with family and friends.
Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Building Fund.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Pam (Jim) Carter, Blue Grass, Shelly (Rob) Teel, Davenport, a son, Doug Duyck, Davis City, Iowa; grandchildren, Cortney (Brian) Kilby, Nichole (Phil) Bean, Ryan Duyck (Megan), Austin Teel and Morgan Teel; great-grandchildren, Halle and Bryn Stephens, Carter Bean, Eliza and Henry Kilby and Dallas Duyck; and a sister, Sandy (Tom) Raley, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and a brother, Dick (Donna) Bomelyn.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Shar's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.