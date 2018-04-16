Shirley Hileman

August 16, 1926 - April 14, 2018
DAVENPORT - Shirley Rae Hileman passed away into eternal life on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Bettendorf Healthcare at the age of 91.
Services to remember her life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Shirley was born on August 16, 1926, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Henry John and Blanche (Marsh) Wiese. Shirley moved to Davenport with her family at an early age, and completed her education in the Davenport School System.
She was united in marriage to Harlan Hileman, but he passed away shortly afterwards. She then married Harlan's brother, Daniel on April 28, 1955. Daniel had a military career and the two continued their life with many moves to different stations. While in England their son, Kevin joined the family. Upon completion of his military career, Daniel and Shirley moved to Bettendorf to be closer to their family. They all loved auto racing, and making friends in the community. After the passing of her husband and son, Shirley remained in the neighborhood enjoying the neighbors and their children. Over the years, those children grew up and returned with their children, sharing stories of how much “Mom” Shirley was loved and shared in their lives.
Shirley is survived by brothers, Daryl (June) Wiese of Bettedorf, and John Wiese of Davenport; three nieces; and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, a son, and a brother.
Online condolences may be expressed to Shirley's family by visiting this obituary at www.weertsfh.com