January 24, 1934-June 2, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Shirley J. Belanger, 84, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Shirley Boone was born on January 24, 1934, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Jesse and Jemima (Greenwood) Boone. She graduated from Cordova High School and married Dale Belanger on March 28, 1959, in East Moline. He died March 29, 2009. Shirley worked at Desaulniers. Shirley was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church. She and her husband were also active in the Q-C Cat Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Candy (Greg) Wright, Gurnee, Illinois; grandchildren, Steven and Caroline; and her brother, Jess Henry (Marilyn) Boone, Oregon.
