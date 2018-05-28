Shirley Kessel

July 11, 1935 - May 26, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Shirley Jean Kessel, 82, Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at her home. There will be no services.
Shirley was born July 11, 1935, in Germanville, Iowa, the daughter of Laurence and Ethel Wittmer Kessel. She retired as a tax collector from the Illinois Department of Revenue.
She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church in Rock Island and the Legion of Mary. Shirley was a member of AARP, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan.
Survivors include her spouse, Margaret “Mugs” Daniels, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus for their excellent care.
