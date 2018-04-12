Shirley Newell

September 20, 1930-April 8, 20108
LONG GROVE — Shirley Ann Newell, 87, Long Grove, passed away Sunday, April 8, at Galesburg (Illinois) Cottage Hospital after a stroke suffered in January. Funeral services will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove, with visitation at the church from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 15, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 16, with a Mass and burial to follow. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Shirley Ann Connell was born September 20, 1930, at the family farm near Long Grove, to James and Eleanor Connell. She graduated from Davenport High School, after which she was employed by Iowa AAA Motor Club and Central Trust and Savings Bank in Eldridge. She married Eugene Newell at St. Ann's on November 11, 1954. They farmed north of Long Grove.
Shirley served on the Mississippi Valley Fair board from 1979 until the time of her death, and as president in 1989-90. She received the fair's Distinguished Service Award in 1991 and was inducted, with her husband, into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, and the Iowa Fair Association Hall of Fame.
Shirley served in the North Scott PTA, music and athletic booster clubs, and on the Scott County 4-H Youth Committee and the Scott County Extension Committee.
She is survived by her husband; son, Dan (Julie) Newell, of Long Grove; daughters, Linda Hanson (Mike). Goodridge, Minn., and Sherry Newell-Opitz (Joe), Avon, Minn; and grandchildren Elinor Opitz-Hopfer (Mathew), David Hanson (Ashley Swenson), Matthew and Steven Hanson, and Gus Newell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Erma and Raymond Roddewig, and Pearse and Irene Newell; brother, J. Dwight Connell (Joyce); and an infant nephew.
Memorials are preferred to the Scott County 4-H, North Scott FFA or the Ayrshire Breeders Foundation.
