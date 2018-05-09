May 3, 1930-May 5, 2018
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Shirley Solverson, 88, of Middleton, Wisconsin, and Bettendorf, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 5, 2018. She was born on May 3, 1930, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Oscar and Hanna (nee Lawrence) Pederson. Shirley was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned her bachelor's degree in English, history and physical education.
Shirley enjoyed attending sporting events, especially UW Men's Basketball games, and was a season ticket holder for over 30 years. In December 1951 she married Thorwald E. Solverson in La Crosse, Wisconsin; they celebrated 45 joyful years until his death in 1997. Shirley was a member of and volunteer for St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton, Wisconsin. She loved being outdoors and tending to her flower garden, and also enjoyed baking.
Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandma and cherished great-grandma.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her loving children, Thorwald P. “Pete” (Cindy), Dan and Tracey (Alev) Solverson; grandchildren, Thorwald (Michelle) Solverson, Johanna (Mike) Heffernan, Mike and Patrick Consago, Erik and Danielle Solverson; great-grandchildren, Phillip, Haven, Cadance, Thor, Gemma and Moira; niece, Lyn (Kevin) Dobbins; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Pederson and Liz Solverson. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mervin; brother and sisters-in-law, Sam, Anna and Elrine Solverson; grandson, AJ Consago.
Memorial visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday before the Celebration of Life service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. There will be a luncheon at church following the service.
Shirley's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Silverado and JourneyCare for all their care and compassion.
To carry on Shirley's love for athletics, in lieu of flowers, donations to help support UW Men's and Women's Basketball and Volleyball through the Forever Badger Endowment Fund may be made to the UWF-Athletics, Kellner Hall, 1440 Monroe St., Madison, WI 53711.
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit,