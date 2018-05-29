Shirline Rockett

March 1, 1950 - May 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Shirline Bragg Rockett, 68, Davenport, passed away Wednesday May 23, 2018 at Clarissa Cook Hospice.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Grace City Church, Rock Island, with Dwight L. Ford, officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport.
Shirline was born on March 1, 1950, in Joiner, AR, the daughter of Willie James and Dorothy (Crawford) Walker.
She married Fred Bragg and later married Billy Rockett on June 16, 2016, in Rock Island.
She had been employed by Oscar Meyer, Davenport, for over 35 years until her retirement.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Billy; children, Rochelle Bragg (Bruce), Geniver (Jerry) Bragg Turney, Jackie Houston, Jimmy (Shalonda) Bragg; 23 grandchildren; brothers, Therman, Melvin, Lawerance, Ervin and Nate; sisters, Barbara and Diane; a host of great-grandchildren and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry.
