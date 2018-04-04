October 29, 1926 - April 2, 2018
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Sister Constance Pailliotet, CHM, 91, died at Bishop Drumm Care Center, Johnston, Iowa, on April 2, 2018. Services: Thursday, April 5, Prayer Service, Bishop Drumm Our Lady of Peace Chapel, 4 p.m. At Humility of Mary Magnificat Chapel, 820 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, Friday, April 6, Rosary, 4 p.m. and Vigil Service, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 7, Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., followed by burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Constance Margaret Pailliotet, CHM was born in Riverside, Iowa, October 29, 1926, to Joseph and Mary Florang Pailliotet. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Riverside, she worked in the office of her father's International Harvester store, selling parts and did bookkeeping until her oldest brother came home from the Army in World War II. Then, she attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. After graduation from there, she worked in the accounting department of the AAA Motor Club of Iowa. On September 8, 1951, she entered the novitiate of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Ottumwa, Iowa, and made her final vows on July 28, 1957, taking the name Sister Mary Dominic. She graduated from Ottumwa Heights College and Marycrest College, Davenport with a degree in elementary education. She graduated from Montana State University, Bozeman, with a master's degree in elementary administration. She did post-graduate work at the University of Wisconsin, Madison; the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and Montana State University-Billings.
Her teaching career included St. Joseph School, Dunlap,, Iowa; St. Anthony School, Des Moines; St. Alphonsus School, Davenport; and St. Sebastian School, Santa Paula, California. She was elementary principal at St. Mary School, Ottumwa; Sacred Heart School, Glendive, Montana; Brockton Public School, Brockton, Montana; and the Crow Agency Public School, Crow Agency, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert, Louis, Paul and Richard, and her sister Esta Thompson. Surviving are her brother John (Flora) Pailliotet of Yuma, Arizona, and sisters-in-law, Colette Pailliotet of Aptos, California, and Susan Pailliotet of Palmdale, California; 17 nieces and nephews; a number of grandnieces and grandnephews.
