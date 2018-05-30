December 2, 1938-May 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services for Sonny Bachman, 79, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. Inurnment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sonny passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018, at his home in Davenport.
Sonny was born on December 2, 1938, the son of James and Wilma (Landrey) Bachman. He married Jeanette Maynard-Bachman on June 22, 1990, in Davenport. He drove a truck for Murray's Transfer and Storage for many years.
Sonny was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette of Davenport; son, Todd (Susan) Bachman; daughters, Debbie Bachman, Brenda Bachman; stepchildren, John Maynard, Vickie (Dave) Conger, Jeff (Margaret) Maynard, Mary (Randy) Kluever, Tim Maynard; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, sister and stepson, Michael Maynard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.