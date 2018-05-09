April 10, 1950-May 7, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Stanley Joseph Schmidt, 68, of DeWitt, Iowa, died unexpectedly from a heart condition Monday, May 7, 2018, at home.
Stan was born April 10, 1950, in Bregenz, Austria. He was raised in DeWitt by Noni and Jud Schmidt. After graduating from DeWitt Central Community Schools, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. Stan worked as a tractor mechanic for Mohr Implement in Eldridge briefly before starting at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2004. He married Jan Schlotfeldt in 1975. Together, they raised two daughters, Elizabeth and Hannah.
Stan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to take his girls fishing. He enjoyed hunting on his land in southern Iowa. Stan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had a unique sense of humor, and was a genuinely good guy.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jan; his daughter, Liz (Andrew) Charlet and their children, Eliana and Adalyn all of Geneseo, Illinois; a sister Helene (John) Robinson of Riverdale; a brother-in-law, Stan Ewald; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Hannah; his son, Justin; his parents; and a sister, Julie Ewald.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A private interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.
