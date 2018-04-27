Stephen Lee Rohm

Jan. 19, 1942 — April 21, 2018
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Steve Lee Rohm passed away surrounded by his family on April 21, 2018, in Port Charlotte, Florida, at the age of 76.
Steve was born January 19, 1942, to William and Doris Rohm in Davenport. A 1960 graduate of Davenport High School, Steve served in the U.S. Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Independence, from 1960-1964. He then attended Missouri State Teacher's College in Kirksville, Missouri, before joining IBM in Moline. Steve retired from IBM after 30 successful years. Steve was married in 1966 to Judith Perkins in East Moline, who preceded him in death after 20 years of marriage. After retirement, he pursued and accomplished his dream of sailing around the world, documenting the trip for friends and family. In 2004, he met Karen Schoenthal, originally from Davenport, who finally returned the spark to his life. They married in 2007. The couple lived in Nashua, New Hampshire, before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 2009. Steve continued to enjoy sailing, cooking, karaoke and spending time with this close circle of dear friends.
Steve leaves behind his loving wife of 11 years, Karen of Punta Gorda, Florida, his beloved children: son, Adam Rohm (Rael) Orangevale, California; daughter, Julianne Rohm of Folsom, California; as well as his greatest joy, his grandson Everett of Orangeville, California. Steve also leaves his sister, Patricia McLean of Moline, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers, William, Jack, Robert, Virtus and Harry.
A special thanks to the staff of Tidewell Hospice, who treated him with great compassion and care, as well as his nephew, Charles Rohm, who brought him and the family great comfort.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Deep Creek Elks, Punta Gorda, Florida, (TBD) and interment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Rock Island (TBD)