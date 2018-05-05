Steve Conrad Larson

August 26, 1939 — May 3, 2018
ALBIA, Iowa — Steven Conrad Larson, 78, of Albia, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at his home.
Steve was born August 26, 1939, to Jean and Isabelle (Peterson) Larson in Davenport. He graduated from the Davenport High Class of 1957 and from Bradley University in 1959 where he obtained a drafting degree. On August 29, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Mae Fuller at Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport. To this union four children were born, Kirk, Anita, Wendy and Sandra. Together Steve and Marilyn shared 58 years of marriage prior to her passing October 1, 2017.
Steve is survived by his children, Kirk (Deborah) Larson of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Anita (Terry) Simmons of Albia, Wendy (Chris) Gabler of Minnetonka, Minnesota; and Sandra (Roger) Travis of Frisco Texas; 11 grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel), Tyler (Kelly), Jesse, Cody, Ashley (Jared), Zach, Nick, Abby, Alex, Brenna and Kaelan; three great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Sawyer and Viktor; a brother, Kenneth Larson, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and his parents, Jean and Isabelle.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Albia, with Pastor Nancy Reed officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak View Cemetery in Albia.
Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Tharp Funeral Home in Albia with Steve's family present from 5 to 8 p.m. to greet family and friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Monroe County Historical Museum.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.tharpfh.com.