Steven Eis

May 24, 1965 - May 2, 2018
DAVENPORT — Steven Eugene Eis, 52, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Bettendorf Health Care. The Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa, will honor his cremation request.
Steven was born May 24, 1965 to Earl and Vera Eis.
He was a 1983 graduate of Davenport West High School. He earned an accounting and paramedic degree from Scott Community College. He worked many years in the RV industry and as a paramedic in Buffalo, Wheatland and DeWitt.
He loved American history, his gun collection and his yellow Harley Road King. He was a member of the Davenport Chapter of Patriot Guard and the NRA.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 7, at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, 337 W. Lotte St., Blue Grass, with Rev. Mary Pugh officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the Parr Cemetery, Muscatine County, at a later date escorted by the Davenport Chapter of the Patriot Guard.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Brandon (Flaechea) Eis of Walcott; mother, Vera Eis, and sister, Pam (Darin) Robertson, both of Blue Grass; and niece, Kari (Cory) Neff, nephew, Adam Robertson and great-nephew and great-niece Parker and Piper Neff, all of Davenport.
Steven was preceded in death by his dad, Earl; and grandparents, Louie and Juanita Hull and Lester and Lillian Eis.
Memorials may be made in care of his son, Brandon Eis.
His family wishes to thank Judy, Crystal and Kendra of Heartland Hospice for all their care, concern and kindness to Steven.