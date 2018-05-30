Susan Boeye

January 10, 1942 - May 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Susan Temple Boeye who was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the age of 76.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, which is located at 3030 7th Ave. in Rock Island. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the same location. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made out to the Quad-City Botanical Center or the Rock Island Milan Education Foundation on behalf of the Boeye Family Scholarship.
Sue was born on January 10, 1942, in Davenport, to Margaret and Richard Temple. Her family moved to Rock Island where she met the love of her life, Pryce Boeye, at Washington Junior High School. They were married on April 14, 1962, and just recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1960 (where she participated in golf and tennis), received her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, and her master's degree from Western Illinois University. She spent her life on earth being passionate about the youth and seeing the best in everyone. She was a Title I reading teacher in the Rock Island-Milan School District for 16 years, where she received the Elementary Teacher of the Year award. She was also the girls golf coach at Rock Island High School, where her teams won multiple Western Big 6 championships.
Sue's interests included her family and friends (always greeting them with a smile or hug and attending as many of her children's and grandchildren's activities as possible), gardening (including being President of the Tri-City Garden Club and a Board Member of the Quad-City Botanical Center), golf (including being the lady's club champion at the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club, President of the Illinois Women's Golf Association, President of the 18 Hole Women's Group at Bear's Paw Country Club and a volunteer for the First Tee), and a long list of other volunteer activities, including being President of the Junior Board of Rock Island, Chair of the Mardi Gras Ball, and Queen of that event in 2000. She was also an avid University of Illinois and Chicago Cubs fan.
She is survived by her husband, Pryce; daughter, Kimberly Rodgers; sons, Pryce T. Boeye (Marji) and Bradley Boeye (Andrea); grandchildren, Jessica Rodgers, Pryce T. Boeye Jr. and Elijah Boeye; great-granddaughters, Sophia Rodgers Casco and Mila Rodgers Caudillo; sisters, Sally Scott (Chuck), Sandra Marinelli (Billy), Sherri Smith (Pat); sister-in-law Ellen Boeye; and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert P. Boeye.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.