February 28, 1941-June 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services to celebrate the life of Susan J. Kinser, 77, of Davenport, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Susan passed away peacefully Monday, June 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.
Susan Jane Mesmer was born February 28, 1941, in Davenport, daughter of Robert and Julia (Mapes) Mesmer. She was united in marriage to Jerry J. Kinser on April 25, 1964, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2011, after 46 years of marriage.
Susan was a registered nurse at the former Mercy Hospital and Genesis West and later as a school nurse at S.K.I.P., Rock Island, retiring in 2013.
Susan was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, cross-stitching, knitting, and crocheting. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bulls fan!
Survivors include her children, Lisa (James) Jansen, Rock Island, James (Angela) Kinser, Prior Lake, Minnesota, Brian (Marsha) Kinser, Iowa City, Krystal (Michael) Marchand, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kinina (Jacob) Park, Rock Island, Heather Kinser, Iowa City, and Garth Kinser, Bettendorf; granddaughters, Emily Jansen and Isla and Everly Park.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Stephen and Stuart Mesmer. May they rest in peace.
The Kinser family would like to thank Dr. Conway Chin, and all of the nurses and staff at Genesis East and West, the Kahl Home, and Clarissa C. Cook for all of the compassionate care they showed to Susan.
