January 24, 1949-April 18, 2018
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Susan J. Lohf, 69, of Brownsville, Texas, formerly of Davenport and Viola, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the New Boston (Illinois) Cemetery. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements.
Susan was born January 24, 1949, in Moline, to Joe and Roberta “Bobbi” Bridger Polesky. On September 13, 1986, she married Patrick Lohf in Davenport.
She was a certified nurse's aide.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick; one brother, Jim (Jane) Polesky of Springfield, Ohio; one niece, Michelle Hooper of Mechanicsburg, Ohio; one nephew, Michael Polesky of Honolulu, Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents.