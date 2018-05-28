February 9, 1956 - May 25, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa -- Susie Yerington, 62, stepped into eternity late Friday night on May 25, 2018, while being a patient in Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Fry's. Casual dress is highly recommended and if you so choose you may donate to the Iowa City Hospice in Susie's memory.
Hazel Suzanne "Susie" was born on February 9, 1956, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the daughter of Richard and Yevonne Baker Reichardt. Because they moved often, Susie attended many schools, earned her GED, and attended Kirkwood Community College. Susie was united in marriage to Michael Alan Yerington on November 27, 1971, in the Rochester United Methodist Church. Susie worked for over 40 years as the Engineering Manager for Wabash Transformer. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and sister, a member of the Methodist faith, a past member of the Women of the Moose and a homemaker.
Susie is survived by her husband, Mike Yerington; her son, Alan Yerington of Florida; two grandchildren, Autumn and Ariel Yerington; brothers, Richard E. Reichardt of Iowa, Ronald E. Reichardt of New York, and Reed E. Reichardt of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Beverly Yerington of Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Walter.
A special thank you to the staff at the Mercy Hospice Unit and the Iowa City Hospice nurses.