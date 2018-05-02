March 28, 1926 — April 27, 2018
PORT BYRON, Illinois — Sylvia Ellen Barr of Port Byron and formerly New Liberty, Iowa, transitioned peacefully from this life to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 10:50 a.m. at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Geneseo, Illinois, with family by her side.
There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 7, at Wildwood Baptist Church, 18717 Hubbard Road, East Moline. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Sylvia was born March 28, 1926, the first-born child of Lawrence and Garnet (McGrew) Brookhart in Cranston, Iowa. She married Robert Norman Barr on February 24, 1946. He preceded her in death October 20, 2002.
Sylvia graduated from Muscatine High School and attended Muscatine Junior College. She started her work career working for her father at Lucas Street Grocery Store and later at Grain Processing Corporation, both in Muscatine. She also ran a knit shop in Windsor Heights, Iowa, with her mother-in- law, Merle Barr. She later started a career as personal secretary for R.G. Dickinson in Des Moines, and worked her way up to first vice president in charge of operations. She and her husband retired to Austin, Texas, and started a printing company called Printer's Ink.
Sylvia is survived by her sons, Stephen Craig Barr and his wife, Yvonne, of Des Moines, and Mark Allen Barr and his wife, Nancy, of Port Byron. Sylvia was blessed with three grandchildren, Michael Bennett Barr and his wife, Jill, of Spencer, Iowa, Robert Mark Barr and his wife, Michelle, of New Orleans, and Megan Ann Kelley and her husband, Kevin of Geneseo. She also has two granddaughters at heart, Amber Ramsey and her husband, Dan, of Robinson, Illinois, and Jala Smith and her husband, John, of Fairview, Illinois. Sylvia has 11 great-grandchildren, Christian and Caitlyn Barr, Lincoln Kelley, Jilane, Jagger, Jaxton and Jamen Smith and Abigail, Capri, Otto and Nikolai Ramsey and is survived by her brother-in-law, Richard Cone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, Vivian Reed, Karen Holland, Terry Bockwoldt, Larry Waltman, Gary Waltman, Jared Cone, Beth Preston, Peggy Van Meter and Kerry Fisher and their families.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her daughter-in-law, Robbin Ann Barr; sisters, Retha Waltman and Phyllis Cone; and a nephew, Ricky Waltman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to River Bend Food Bank in her memory.
