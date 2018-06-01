March 15, 1972 - May 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — It is with great sadness that the family of Tad Richard Cole announces his passing, May 28, 2018, following a long illness. Tad was born in Saratoga Springs, New York, on March 15, 1972, to Keith and Barbara Cole. He grew up in the Quad-City area and graduated from North Scott High School. He later attended Scott Community College, Kirkwood Community College and Western Illinois University.
Tad was known for his kind heart, generosity, quick wit, intelligence and sensitivity. He was a talented musician who enjoyed sharing his love of music with others. He also loved spending time outdoors and had a great appreciation for nature and the environment.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Cole; sister, Darby (Matt) Winger; nephew, Jace Winger; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
A memorial service in celebration of Tad's life will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 310 5th St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Memorial donations in memory of Tad may be made to River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, IA 52801, or online at RME.org.