Ted Severs

July 8, 1937 - May 13, 2018
MOLINE - Ted A. Severs, 80, of Moline, made a glorious entrance into the heavenly kingdom on Sunday, May 13, 2018, at his residence.
A funeral service will be noon on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Avenue, Moline. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. at Moline Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. 6601 38th Avenue, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.
Ted was born on July 8, 1937, in Moline, the son of Thomas and Opal Stamey Severs. He married Deanna Kyrk on February 1, 1958, in Moline.
Ted was a longtime carpenter having worked with Waters Construction and B&B Kitchens. He was a member of MGT New Hope Church (the former Moline Gospel Temple). In his younger years, he was a part of the Seabees Naval Reserves. Above all, Ted was very compassionate and loved helping people.
Survivors include: Wife Deanna, Moline; Children Kirk (Joni) Severs, Homewood, Ill.; Mardi (Steven) Howell, Wheaton, Ill.; Christine (John) VanDeSompele, Davenport, Iowa; David Severs, Davenport; Grandchildren Joshua, Hannah, Daniel, Andrew, Amanda, Alexander, Madeline, Anna, Kayleigh; Great-grandchildren Finnley and Anika Siblings Thomas (Diana) Severs, Moline, Ill.; Marilyn (Albert) Gustafson, Zephyrhills, Fla.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George Severs.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.