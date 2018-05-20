Terry Brus

December 23, 1947-May 3, 2018
GREAT FALLS, MT - Terry Elwood Brus, 70, the oldest child of Robert and Marvella (Reedy) Brus, died unexpectedly in Great Falls, Montana, on May 3, 2018.
Terry was born in Davenport, Iowa, on December 23, 1947, and grew up on the family farm in rural Blue Grass, Iowa.
After graduating from Davenport West High School in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, eventually serving 22 years active duty. While stationed in Turkey, he married Birsen Tanisik, and the couple had two sons.
After his retirement, Terry moved to Great Falls, where he began a second career as an Air Force civilian employee, and married Nancy Palmerton. Together the couple adopted a son.
Terry enjoyed playing league softball into his late fifties, beating out the 20-year-olds to play shortstop. When the knees dictated, he moved on to golf. He always enjoyed bowling, highlighting that activity with a 300 game in 2006. He also had a reputation as an outstanding double pinochle player.
After his second retirement, Terry enjoyed more time to restore vintage cars, and was also able to fulfill his life dream of owning a dragster. He was a member of the Great Falls Elks Club and a life member of the Blue Grass American Legion.
Terry is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Great Falls; sons, Deniz (Juleen) of Seattle, John of Great Falls, and Braden of Oregon; sisters, Linda (Michael) Duffy, Rhonda Golden, and Marsha (David) Ashby, all of Davenport, and one granddaughter. He is also mourned by two stepchildren and 9 step-grandchildren.
Following his cremation, a memorial service was held in Great Falls on May 10, 2018. Per Terry's wishes, half of his ashes will be scattered in Montana and the other half will be scattered in Iowa – a place he still considered home.