October 6, 1953-May 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services for Terry L. Sebastian, 64, of Davenport, will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Terry Passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at his home in Davenport.
Terry Lynn Sebastian was born on October 6, 1953 in Silvis, the son of Alfred and Rhoda (Loftis) Sebastian. Terry worked at Health Dyne, Budweiser Warehouse, and at I-80 Truck Stop, Walcott. Terry graduated from West High School in 1971. He enjoyed playing his guitar, and listening to rock and roll music. He had a love for God and his church. He was gifted with an incredible memory and was able to quote many biblical scriptures.
Survivors include his sister, Ana Lea (Dr. Annamalai Ashokan) Poss of Hollister, California; nieces, Amy, Alisa; nephews, Aron and Adam; great- nieces and nephews, Austin Poss, Andrew Smith, Aviana Poss, Parker Krieger, Amelia Moralez, Lillianna Moralez, Abraham Moralez, and Lucy Ann Poss.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
