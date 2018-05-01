Theodore Hester

Nov. 6, 1942 — April 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Theodore Roosevelt Hester, 75, of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East, Davenport.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faiths Chapel in Davenport. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Born Nov. 6, 1942, in Heth, Arkansas, Theodore was the son of Clarence and Hattie Mae (Bass) Hester. Theodore was united in marriage for 43 years to his wife, Sue.
Theodore loved sports and people, especially kids. He was a professional bus driver, loved traveling and reading the Bible. He was an inspiration to his kids and others through working for the DTY childcare and summer programs. Theodore always had a friendly smile and a kind word to say.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; daughters, Kimberly H. (Matthew) Moes of Allen, Texas, Erica (SFC Cortland) Smith of Fort Benning, Georgia, Shirley (Edward) Williams of Davenport; sons, Roger Hester of Detroit, Michigan, Alvin (Verna) Holmes of Phoenix, Arizona, Anthony (Sa'Keenha) Hester of Detroit, Michigan; brothers, Douglas (Minnie) Hester of St. Louis, Lonnie (Beverly) Hester of Oletha, Kansas, Robert (Florence) Hester of Arlington, Texas, Charles (Jammie) Hester of Proctor, Arkansas, Bedford Ray (Latona) Hester of Jonesboro, Arkansas; sisters, Louise Brown and Betty Kimbrough of Toledo, Ohio, Carolyn Hester of West Memphis, Arkansas, Diane Kidd of Copperas Cove, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
