Thomas Dawson

August 26, 1946-April 12, 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -Thomas R. Dawson, 71, of Springfield, Ohio, and formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Springfield.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Tom was born in Davenport, on August 26, 1946, the son of Carroll and Lorna (Swanson) Dawson. He had served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1969. Prior to moving to Ohio, he had been employed at Farmall. He then went to Indiana to work at General Motors and finally with Navistar in Ohio, where he's been living for the last thirty-five years. He enjoyed boating and his cabin on the lake.
Those left to honor his memory include his sister, Gail Dawson (Richard) Brasch of Bettendorf; brother, Dennis (Linda) Dawson of Wellman, Iowa; his good friends, Beverly (Johnny) Weidauer of Ohio, along with several cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and one cousin.
Online condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting Tom's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.