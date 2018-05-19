June 13, 1919-May 16, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Thomas William McMahon, Sr., 98, a resident of DeWitt, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018,at West Wing Place in DeWitt.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities or to the donor's choice.
Born on June 13, 1919. in Davenport, Tom was the son of Thomas J. and Lydia (Wilcox) McMahon. On June 24, 1939, in Davenport, he married Erma M. Hallmann. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2013.
Tom served our country in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944–1946. He worked for over 50 years with Laborers' Union Local 309 in Rock Island. Tom cherished his time spent with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include son and daughter-in-law, Tom Jr. and Judy McMahon, DeWitt; daughter-in-law, Chris McMahon, Davenport; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry McMahon; brother, John McMahon; sisters, Frances Sersig and Margaret Hart; and a great-great grandson, Dalton Oaks.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Tom's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.