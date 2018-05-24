May 12, 1925-May 22, 2018
STERLING, Ill. - Tillie Mary Lopez, 93, of Sterling, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Rock River Home and Hospice.
Tillie was born on May 12, 1925, in Frontenac, Kansas, to Eligio and Carolina (Garcia) Delgado. She was united in marriage to Louis Lopez on February 17, 1967. He preceded her in death.
Tillie was active in her church and always helping out with funeral luncheons. Family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald (Jackie) Gonzales and Mary (Jose) Martinez; siblings, Pete (Helen) Delgado, Johnn (Celia) Delgado, Margaret (Michael) Delgado, Mary Jo (Lee) Evans, and Josephine Velasquez; grandchildren Angie (Shaun) Day, Renee (Mike) Wierzbicki, Jesse (Ashley) Gonzales, Luciana (Scott) Maxwell, Coni (Brian) Duarte, and Lynda (Ray) Eddleman; great-grandchildren Alex Gonzales, Madison, Wesley, and Tyler Eddleman, and Schyler and Sydney Maxwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and one sister.