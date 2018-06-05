November 7, 1946-June 2, 2018
CLINTON — Timothy J. “Tim” Judge, 71 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Following the services cremation rites will be accorded with burial in Oakland Cemetery.
Tim was born in Moline on November 7, 1946, the son of Frank and Peg (Green) Judge. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended Clinton Community College. Tim married Jeanne Smith on February 3, 1967, at Sacred Heart Church in Clinton. Tim was an engineer with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, retiring in 2005. He also owned and operated The Toy Factory, an auto restoration business. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 705, the Sons of Amvets, ABATE of Iowa and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. His three grandsons meant the entire world to him. He was a history buff and loved anything relating to trains. Tim was a proud BMW owner and enjoyed riding his Fat Boy Harley, his beloved dog Cooper, boating, and working on and collecting street rods and Hot Wheels.
Tim is survived by his wife, Jeanne; two sons, Paul (Denise) Judge of Clinton and Greg Judge of Davenport; three grandsons, Tyler (fiancé, Darian), Brady and Treyger; a brother, Mark Judge of Des Moines and two sisters, Therese Judge and Mary Judge both of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.