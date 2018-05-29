Timothy Maxwell

May 23, 2018
BETTENDORF — Timothy S. Maxwell, 60, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Davenport.
His family will greet friends and family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. A celebration of life will be held privately for family and close friends Thursday, May 31. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for distribution to organizations the family will be choosing.
Tim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John and Kay (Topper) Maxwell. He owned his own business, where he was a wood craftsman extraordinaire. He made beautiful furniture, cabinets, woodwork and numerous art pieces. Tim was a member of the Lake Davenport Sailing Club (LDSC) and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed sailing, boating, hunting, fishing, cooking, kayaking, gardening and trees. Tim enjoyed the beauty of trees and turning the wood into something exquisite. He was always making things more beautiful. He was a kind and quiet man who would lend a hand to any one in need of it. He loved his family and friends very much.
His family would like to thank the LDSC and their families, Iowa DNR, Big River Rescue, Davenport Police and Fire Departments, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Bettendorf Fire Department, Christian Aid Ministries and all those who helped find Tim and support his family through this time.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Maxwell; their children, Shawn (Briana) Maxwell and Sarah (Matt) Denton; grandchildren Skylar, Greyson, Weston and Ellie; mother, Kay Maxwell; brothers, Matthew (Denise) Maxwell and James (Patty) Maxwell; sister-in-law, Stacey Maxwell; mother-in-law, Jean Tester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Maxwell, and brother, Jesse Maxwell.
