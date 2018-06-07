March 13, 1956-June 3, 2018
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Timothy Patrick McAleer, 62, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018, at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.
Tim was born on March 13, 1956, in Clinton, the son of James and Helen McAleer. He attended St. Ambrose University and the University of Iowa for a brief time. Tim was united in marriage to Jane Conrad on September 22, 1984, at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. He worked in sales for several years at Hartwig Motors and several other companies, as well as several clerk positions at the University of Iowa. Tim enjoyed reading the newspaper and watching "NCIS." He was always interested and ready to have a political discussion.
Tim is survived by his wife, Jane Conrad of Coralville, and their daughter, Annie McAleer of Denver, Colorado; his daughter, Amy (Chris) Lang of DeWitt, Iowa, and their children, Mason and Reagan Lang; two siblings, Josie (Jay) McAleer-Linnberg of Davenport, and Father Robert McAleer of Bettendorf; two dogs, ZeeVah and Olive; and many nieces and nephews.
To my handsome husband, rest in peace sweet man, we will always love you.
