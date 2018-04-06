Timothy Richmiller

December 3, 1956 - April 3, 2018
BETTENDORF — Timothy James Richmiller, 61, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1307 17th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m. with a Rosary recitation at 12:30 p.m., all at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, 6601 38th Ave., Moline. The Masters will be playing during the visitation. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Seton Catholic School.
On December 3, 1956, Donald and Elsa Lee Samuelson Richmiller of Quincy, Illinois, welcomed the second eldest of six, Timothy James Richmiller. From the time he was young, Tim proved life really was what you made of it. His determination and hard work fueled his lifelong pursuit of learning, happiness and love. Tim's greatest love was for his wife, Shannon, his four children, and his grandchildren. One of his proudest legacies to his family is the lake house he spent much of the last 10 years designing and building. Tim also loved spending time with friends, most notably on the golf course. The 19th hole was never more enjoyable than when Tim's infectious personality was present. Another passion included coaching his children's sports, whether from the bench, stands, or driveway. Some of their fondest memories include witnessing his pure love of music when playing the piano.Tim owned and operated local Quad-City area businesses for over 30 years with friend and business partner, David Ostrom.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon; children, Annie (Ryan) Vaughn, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Richmiller, Nathan Richmiller, Natalie Richmiller; three (almost four grandchildren, Alyvia, Will and Jack; mother, Elsa Richmiller; siblings, Dawn (Alan) Pilichowski, Moline, Kevin Richmiller, Moline, Karin Stafford, Moline, Ellie (Joe) Johnson, Moline, and Jim (Kim) Richmiller, O'Fallon, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Richmiller.
