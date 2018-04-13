May 4, 1994-April 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Tyler Scott Ekstrand, 23, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2018, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Tyler was born on May 4, 1994, in Davenport, to Rick and Mary Ekstrand. He was a graduate of Davenport North High School.
Tyler enjoyed baseball and was known as the Home Run King. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed going to games with his family. Tyler was known to light up the room and put a smile on everyone's face. He became a father in 2013 to Cohen James Ekstrand. Tyler loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Even in death, he was able to give the gift of life to someone in need through organ donation.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Mary; brothers, Ricky and Dylan Ekstrand; son, Cohen Ekstrand; grandparents, Evelyn Murrell and Dick Ekstrand; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Ekstrand; grandfather, James Murrell; grandmother, Dobie Ekstrand; and cousin, Steven James Murrell.