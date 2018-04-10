April 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Vaneta Lucille (Rixe) Esbaum, 87, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Kobacker Hospice House, Columbus, Ohio. Member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by husband, Arlin; sister, Marvella Deerberg; and brother, Harlin Rixe. Survived by daughter, Lesa (Steve) Kuebler; grandchildren, Kyle Kuebler, Ryan (Emily) Kuebler, Zachary Kuebler and Janel Kuebler; sister-in-law, Priscilla Rixe; and cousin, Delores Kunde and Jean Wendt. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 11 a.m., Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. Her family will greet friends and relatives starting at 9:30 a.m. until the service with Pastor Larson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Lowden (Iowa) Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church and the Lowden Cemetery Avenue of Flags Fund. Arrangements completed by the Tidd Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Hilliard, Ohio, www.tiddfuneralservice.com. Vaneta was born on the farm in 1930 outside of Bennett, Iowa, to Edna and Hugo Rixe. She married Arlin Esbaum on April 15, 1950, in Lowden. Soon after their marriage, she followed Arlin in service to the west coast where she worked at Madigan Army Medical Center, Lewis-McChord, Washington and Camp Cook Army Base, Santa Maria, California. After returning to Iowa, Vaneta worked at GMC for 17 years. She was a volunteer for Scott County Board of Elections, German Club, Women of the Moose, Edgerton Women's Health Clinic and at the Lowden American Legion. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning and years of vacationing in Minnesota and Florida.