March 26, 1928 — April 25, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Verlee J. “Lee” Dismer, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Amber Ridge – Memory Care, Moline. Funeral services for Lee will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Lee was born March 26, 1928, in Davenport, a daughter of Eber H. and Violet L. (Rundgren) Weiford. She married Harold W. Dismer on January 31, 1947, in Davenport. Harold, also known as Dizz by Lee and his friends and family, passed away in 1993. Lee was a loving homemaker for her husband, sons and daughter. She was the caregiver for her husband, Harold, as he struggled with ALS for the final 8 years of his life. Lee enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In earlier years, she enjoyed gardening, golfing with her friends and husband at Mill Creek Country Club, and spending sun-filled days with friends and family at their backyard pool. Prior to Harold's illness, Lee and Harold enjoyed traveling, especially spending time in the winter on Marco Island, Florida. Lee and her niece spent several weeks each year in Florida for six years, stopping only when Lee could no longer travel comfortably.
Left to cherish Lee's memory are her sons, Daniel W. (Ginny) Dismer, Coal Valley, and Jeffrey S. (Martha) Dismer, Moline; grandchildren, Sheila (Jim) Mountain, Jamie (Casey) Brodersen, Derek, Connor, Marshall (Ali), and Colin Dismer; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Spencer Haynie, Avery Mountain and Hans and Finn Brodersen; very special niece, Kathy Lennon, and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Janice Lee Dismer; sister, Maxine V. Whipka, and brothers, Robert P. and Wayne E. Weiford.
