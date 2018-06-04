Verna Devine

December 22, 1932-June 2, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral service to celebrate the life of Verna M. DeVine, 85, a resident of Davenport, will be 6 p.m. today at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., Davenport, with Verna’s nephew, Rev. Bill Roush presiding. The family will greet friends from 4 until 6 p.m. today at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Verna passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.
Verna Mae Roush was born on December 22, 1932, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, a daughter of Charles and Neva (Root) Roush. She was united in marriage to Neal DeVine on May 23, 1952, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Verna cherished her family, enjoying the times when they all could be together. She also enjoyed shopping, decorating her home, flowers, and going to the casino.
Verna is survived by her husband, Neal; children, Jane (Greg) Robb, Ronald DeVine and Terry (Carolyn “Cari”) DeVine, all of Davenport; grandchildren Jim Robb, Kathryn (Nathan) Frohwein and Neal DeVine; great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Katrina, Lucas and Genevieve; siblings, William Roush, Mike Roush, Nelda Yocum, Donna Brier; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Layton and Rex. May they rest in peace.
