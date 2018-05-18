June 26, 1925-May 16, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Verna June Colmark, 92, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, May 21, 2018, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline, with visitation at the church at 10 a.m. until the service. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Verna was born on June 26, 1925 in Clinton, the daughter of William H. and Mary E. Cowan Webb. Verna graduated from Mount St. Clair College in Clinton. She then worked as a teacher in DeWitt, Iowa, in a one-room schoolhouse until her marriage to Charles V. Colmark on April 19, 1944. Charles preceded her in death in 2003. Verna and her husband were longtime members of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Verna enjoyed sewing, cooking, and traveling.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Roger (Cheryle) Colmark, Sterling, Illinois; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Massie, Dahinda, Illinois, and Diana (Tim) Journy, Land O'Lakes, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Bruce (Sara) Colmark, Sterling, Charles (Sarah) Colmark, Dallas, Texas, Craig (Cristy) Christiansen, Geneseo, Illinois, Amy (Terry) Blochberger, Sloan, New York, Scott (Jennifer) Christiansen, Chicago, Christopher (Jessica) Massie, Chicago, Adam (Leah) Massie, Chicago, Matthew (Mischa) Journy, Silver Springs, Maryland, Jennifer (Ryan) Davis, Columbus, Ohio, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Richardson, Land O'Lakes, and Patrick (Emily) Journy, Austin, R\Texas; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; three sisters, Wilma Geronzin, Verla Wynkoop and Louise Maniccia; brother, Cowan Webb; and two brothers in infancy, Wayne Emmett and Marion Hanley.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.