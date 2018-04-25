Verna Leetch

May 8, 1919-March 18, 2018
GLADSTONE, Ore. — Verna Ruth Leetch, 98, died peacefully of natural causes March 18, 2018.
She is reunited with her husband of 64 years, Wilson Eugene Leetch. She was a native of Warrens, Wisconsin, and the daughter of Carl Wilkinson and Kitty Mae Steele. She was the oldest of four children.
She graduated from high school in Tomah, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from high school, she was a nurse's assistant at hospitals in Chicago and New York City. She also worked as an inhalation therapist in Rock Island for over 20 years.
She is survived by her sons, Chip and David Leetch. Verna had five grandchildren and the proud great-grandmother of seven.
She was presently living in Somerset Lodge in Gladstone, Oregon. Verna lived there since 2005.
There was a reception in her memory for her friends at Somerset Lodge on Saturday, April 7, 2018, and a graveside service for the family followed.