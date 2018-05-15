May 9, 2018
MOLINE — Vicky Brown, 80, of Moline, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 9, at Trinity Rock Island. A memorial gathering will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Private burial was held at Davenport Memorial Park.
Vicky was born in Moline, the daughter of Donald and Mildred Williams. She married Robert L. Brown on September 9, 1961. He preceded her in death in 1990. She graduated from Moline High School and attended Black Hawk College. She retired from John Deere in 1998.
Vicky believed that hard work, perseverance,and a positive attitude could conquer nearly anything. Over her lifetime, she taught herself new skills and hobbies and had an insatiable curiosity.
Vicky lived a quiet, simple and full life. Always the matriarch of the family, she loved to read, cross-stitch and eat at local restaurants. Her favorite restaurants were Pizza Ranch and Outback Steakhouse; she was always excited on the way to the restaurant. Every year, she loved to see the flowers bloom in spring, and enjoyed a good River Bandits game with her family in the fall at Modern Woodmen Park. Among her favorite books were "Harry Potter" and "Eragon." She loved the magic in the books and in life.
Most of all, Vicky loved her family. She always tried to guide and protect her children and grandchildren. She gave her advice freely and was usually correct. She taught us that time with family was the best time, and nothing more important.
Survivors include her children, Lori (Kacie) Brown, Leslie Brown and Rob (Tammi) Brown; grandchildren, Serena Vrban Brown, Grant Vrban Brown and Rylee Verstraete; and many grand furbabies.
Memorials may be made to Quad-Cities Animal Welfare Center.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to Vicky's family by visiting her obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.