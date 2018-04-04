Vincent Garcia

March 3, 1937 - April 2, 2018
DAVENPORT — Vincent P. Garcia, 81, of Davenport, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be from 3–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018, with a prayer service following at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.
Born on March 3, 1937, in Davenport, the son of Albert and Catherine (Malone) Garcia. On August 29, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport, he married Gayle Ann Tschudi. She preceded him in death on June 16, 1998.
Vince was an exceptional wrestler, winning the state championship his junior year at Davenport High School. He went on to wrestle for the University of Iowa, winning a Big Ten Championship for the 1958-1959 season, earning All-American honors. Vince went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1960–1962. He worked for International Harvester for over 20 years, retiring with the plant closing.
Vince loved sports and fishing. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye Fan. Vince was active at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Survivors include his children, Lori (Trent Girdler) Rheingans of Eldridge, Teresa Grenko of Mesquite, Texas, Anthony (Valerie) Garcia of Davenport, Gina (Ron) Eberline of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Joseph (Beverly) Garcia of Davenport; grandchildren, Brianna, Danielle, Brooke, Kayleigh, Matthew, Alyssa, Jameson, Brandon, Haley, Caleb, Hannah, and Vinny; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta, Norma, Barb, and Rose; and special friends, Rich and Diane McKown.
In addition to his wife, Vince was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. In honor of Vince, please dress casually, wearing your Iowa Hawkeye gear.
