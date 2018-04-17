Violet Krueger

June 1, 1927-April 13, 2018
MUSCATINE — Violet J. Krueger, 90, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at her home.
There will be no services. A private burial will take place at Muscatine Memorial Park. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Violet was born on June 1, 1927, in Muscatine, the daughter of Guy M. and Birdie E. Cozad Gatton Burzell. She married Lyle Krueger Sr. on May 18, 1945, in Muscatine.
She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Violet is survived by her husband, Lyle, of Muscatine; four children, Brenda Day and husband, Michal, of Muscatine, Marcia Rockey and husband, James, of Columbus Junction, Lyle E. Krueger Jr. and wife, Robin, of Muscatine, and Michael L. Krueger, of Muscatine; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Hilda Long, of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Vera Etter and Delores Jones; and four brothers, Gene, Alfred John, Vernon Gatton, Richard Cozad.